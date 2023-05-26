Elon Musk’s Neuralink Gets FDA Approval To Conduct First-In-Human Clinical Study; Know More

Elon Musk’s Neuralink on Friday announced that it has received US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval to launch its first-in-human clinical study.

"This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," the company said in a tweet.

Neuralink said the recruitment for its clinical trial is not yet open and it will announce more information on this soon.