Elon Musk’s Neuralink Gets FDA Approval To Conduct First-In-Human Clinical Study; Know More
Elon Musk’s Neuralink on Friday announced that it has received US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval to launch its first-in-human clinical study.
"This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," the company said in a tweet.
What Is Neuralink?
Neuralink is a company founded by Elon Musk along with a bunch of engineers and scientists in 2016. Neuralink wants to develop a technology in which a chip can be embedded in a person's body that can decode and stimulate brain activity.
What Is The Aim Of Neuralink?
As per Neuralink's website, its mission it to "Create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs today and unlock human potential tomorrow."
In a presentation in December 2022, Elon Musk mentioned that the objective of Neuralink implants is to allow human brains to interact with computers without any interruptions and seamlessly.
"We've been working hard to be ready for our first human (implant), and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human," he said at the time, according to an AFP report.