Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg: Meta CEO Says 'Not Holding My Breath' Over Cage Fight With X Boss
In a post on Threads app, Mark Zuckerberg said he suggested August 26 as the date for the fight but Musk "hasn't confirmed."
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday said that he is "ready today" for the cage fight between him and Twitter owner Elon Musk.
In a post on his new social media app Threads, Zuckerberg said he suggested August 26 as the date for the fight but Musk "hasn't confirmed"
"Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg wrote.
Zuckerberg was responding to a tweet by Elon Musk where the owner of X informed that he is lifting weights throughout the day and "preparing for the fight."
"Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work." the Tesla CEO tweeted.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Monday tweeted that the exact date for the fight is still in "flux."
Musk said he is getting an MRI of his neck and uppar back and might require a surgery before the fight can happen.
Musk vs Zuckerberg Cage Fight Update
Exact date is still in flux. Iâm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023
May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.
Mark Zuckerberg also took a dig at Elon Musk after the latter announced that the cage fight between the two will be broadcast live on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads while sharing a screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet.
Source: Threads App
The controversy involving these two billionaire entrepreneurs escalated after Mark Zuckerberg launched a new social media app last month to take on Elon Musk's Twitter.
It began when Elon Musk on June 20 proposed a "cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg then responded by posting a screenshot Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location."
"I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here," Mark Zuckerberg said on Sunday.