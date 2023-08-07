Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg: Meta CEO Says 'Not Holding My Breath' Over Cage Fight With X Boss

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday said that he is "ready today" for the cage fight between him and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

In a post on his new social media app Threads, Zuckerberg said he suggested August 26 as the date for the fight but Musk "hasn't confirmed"

"Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg was responding to a tweet by Elon Musk where the owner of X informed that he is lifting weights throughout the day and "preparing for the fight."

"Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work." the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Monday tweeted that the exact date for the fight is still in "flux."

Musk said he is getting an MRI of his neck and uppar back and might require a surgery before the fight can happen.