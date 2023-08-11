BQPrimeTechnologyElon Musk Says X Premium (AKA Twitter Blue) Is Now Free For These Accounts
Elon Musk Says X Premium (AKA Twitter Blue) Is Now Free For These Accounts

X, is offering free access to X Premium (AKA Twitter Blue) for accounts that generate over 5M views.

11 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
BQPrime
X logo as tweeted by Elon Musk

Elon Musk, owner and former CEO of 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday said that X Premium (AKA Twitter Blue) will now be free for accounts that generate above 5M views.

However, he added that only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity.

Elon Musk responded and added to X support's new update that said that now even more people can get paid to post on the social media platform.

X support has lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. They have also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10.

To earn money on X, subscribers have to:

  • Subscribe to either X Premium or Verification for Organisations.

  • Garner a minimum of 5 million post impressions in the last three months.

  • Maintain a follower count of at least 500 in X.

The new development comes after August 5 update where the X support team revealed that the number of people signing up for ads revenue sharing has exceeded their expectations and they were reviewing everything for the next payout and aim to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible.

Elon Musk's X Platform

Elon Musk's X platform is a new social media platform that he acquired and rebranded from Twitter in October 2022. Musk has said that he wants to turn X into an "everything app," a one-stop shop for messaging, entertainment, and banking. He has also hinted at adding features such as live streaming, e-commerce, and cryptocurrency payments.

X is still in its early stages of development, but Musk has already made some changes to the platform. He has added a new dark mode, changed the logo by letting go the popular blue bird and made many more changes to the social media platform.

