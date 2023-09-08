Elon Musk Says Video Calls On 'X' Will Be 'Clunky At First'
Elon Musk has something to say about video and audio calls on the micro-blogging platform X
DogeDesigner, a UX/UI & Graphic Designer at Dogecoin & MyDoge Inc. on Friday uploaded a seemingly video call with Elon Musk to make a statement that users will soon be able to make voice/video calls on the platform X across all major devices.
On the micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Dogecoin designer wrote, "Soon you'll be able to make voice/video calls on 𝕏 across all major platforms like iOS, Android, Windows, Linux & Mac. This will be a huge step towards transforming this app into the everything app."
To which Elon responded, "It will be clunky at first, but then will work like a charm over time."
Some of the reactions to the conversation are as follows:
"The nice thing about 𝕏 is that it keeps on developing and adding features that are useful and we need. It will soon be a one App stop that we wont need others."
"Can’t wait!, These are just baby steps to something much bigger"
While some found it as good news, others were not in favour of it.
"I'm disappointed that 𝕏 is adding voice/video calling. I do not think that this is a necessary feature, and I am worried that it will make the app more difficult to use."
"Who is clamoring for video calls? Or even voice calls on X? Spaces discussions demonstrate why that's not such a hot idea. Can't you just imagine? "Run away, run away!"
Elon Musk had previously announced that X (formerly known as Twitter) users will soon be able to video and audio call each other without requiring a phone number.
According to the Tesla honcho, video and audio calls that are coming to X will work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC. No phone number will be needed and X will be the effective global address book. This means that users probably won’t have to save phone numbers and will be able to call each other by just checking their username.
This is yet another bid to make "X" a one App stop that that every feature and not just posting messages or photos.