Elon Musk Reveals 'New Tagline' For X App In Latest Tweet; Check Here

Elon Musk on Monday revealed the new tagline for Twitter.

In a tweet, the owner of Twitter which has now been rebranded as X tweeted, "Blaze Your Glory!!"

Soon after his tweet, netizens pointed out that the tagline is reflecting on Apple's App store too.

Reports have stated that in the new update for iOS, the references to 'Twitter' have been replaced with 𝕏, and 'Tweets' will now be called 'Posts'.