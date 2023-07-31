Elon Musk Reveals 'New Tagline' For X App In Latest Tweet; Check Here
In a tweet on Sunday, Musk also claimed that many offered rich incentives for X to move its headquarters out of San Francisco.
Elon Musk on Monday revealed the new tagline for Twitter.
In a tweet, the owner of Twitter which has now been rebranded as X tweeted, "Blaze Your Glory!!"
Soon after his tweet, netizens pointed out that the tagline is reflecting on Apple's App store too.
Reports have stated that in the new update for iOS, the references to 'Twitter' have been replaced with 𝕏, and 'Tweets' will now be called 'Posts'.
Twitter's New Tagline
NEWS: ð's 10.0 update for iOS is out now.— X News Daily (@xDaily) July 31, 2023
The update replaces references to "Twitter" with ð, and "Tweets" to "Posts".
The app's tagline is now "Blaze your glory!" aswell. pic.twitter.com/amNdOTl9rC
Here Are Few Reactions On Twitter's New 'Slogan'
The new X tagline âblaze your gloryâ is seemingly something that Elon Musk completely made up without consulting anyone and is only meaningful to him, which is basically the same as all of his decisions pic.twitter.com/cmIlmQkfEc— evan (@esjesjesj) July 31, 2023
"blaze your glory!"— candied jalapeno (@aldentemaggi) July 31, 2023
this is what happens when you let a 52 year old teenager run a company pic.twitter.com/ac1wYdPwvC
The transformation is complete.— Roberto Nickson (@rpnickson) July 31, 2023
X.
Blaze your glory. pic.twitter.com/IIyEk5fNRS
"Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," he tweeted.
After rebranding Twitter to X, Elon Musk has also installed a huge ‘X’ logo at the company headquarters building in San Francisco. He posted a picture of the company headquarters on Sunday.
Earlier in July, Elon Musk said that "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." Musk also informed that X.com now redirects users to Twitter.
Under Elon Musk’s tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat, a Reuters report said.
According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk has explained his decision to strip Twitter of its famous blue-bird logo as a move to remake the business into a broad platform for communications and financial transactions.
“This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing,” Bloomberg quoted the Tesla CEO as saying.
“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting.”
In tweets posted in support of Elon Musk’s overhaul, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said X would include fintech features like payments and banking.