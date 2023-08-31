Elon Musk Announces New Features In X - Video And Audio Calls

Musk acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion has set about overhauling the social media site. The latest update that Musk announced that he plans to remove the blocking feature, except for DMs. He has said that the blocking feature is "useless" and that it does not prevent people from seeing your Tweets.

One of the update regarding videos is the platform now supports longer videos. Previously, X only allowed videos with a maximum duration of 140 seconds or 2 minutes and 20 seconds but that has changed for premium users. Premium subscribers can now upload videos of up to 2 hours.

Recently X also introduced a new job-hiring feature that offers verified organisations an opportunity to post job listings on their profiles.