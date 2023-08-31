Elon Musk Announces New Features In X - Video And Audio Calls
Elon Musk announces new features in X, including video and audio calls that don't require a phone number.
Elon Musk on Thursday announced that X (formerly known as Twitter) users will soon be able to video and audio call each other without requiring a phone number.
Features
Elon Musk tweeted that video and audio calls that are coming to X will work on iOS, Android, Mac & PC. No phone number will be needed and X will be the effective global address book. This means that users probably won’t have to save phone numbers and will be able to call each other by just checking their username.
Video & audio calls coming to X:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023
- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC
- No phone number needed
- X is the effective global address book
That set of factors is unique.
Earlier in August, Designer Andrea Conway shared a post that kind of gave away an update. Conway wrote, "just called someone on X."
X's Other Features
Musk acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion has set about overhauling the social media site. The latest update that Musk announced that he plans to remove the blocking feature, except for DMs. He has said that the blocking feature is "useless" and that it does not prevent people from seeing your Tweets.
One of the update regarding videos is the platform now supports longer videos. Previously, X only allowed videos with a maximum duration of 140 seconds or 2 minutes and 20 seconds but that has changed for premium users. Premium subscribers can now upload videos of up to 2 hours.
Recently X also introduced a new job-hiring feature that offers verified organisations an opportunity to post job listings on their profiles.