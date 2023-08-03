'Download Videos' Feature Is Now Live For Verified Users On 𝕏 (FKA Twitter); Here's How You Can Download

𝕏 earlier known as "Twitter" has just rolled out the long-awaited "Download Videos" feature for verified users on its platform.

This new option allows verified subscribers to download videos from certain Tweets for offline viewing and more.

X had earlier put out a notification on its help center where they had mentioned that the new feature 'Download videos with Twitter Blue' will start from July 25, 2023, and also that the feature will be available on iOS first, with Android and Web versions following shortly after.