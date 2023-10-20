Digital, Electric Solutions Can Cut Carbon Emissions In Buildings By Up To 70%

Retrofitting buildings using a digital-first approach is the best pathway to decarbonisation, according to a research done by digital automation and energy management company Schneider Electric.

The research found that operational carbon emissions in all-electric, all-digital buildings can be reduced by an additional 28%—resulting in a total reduction of up to 70%—if fossil fuel-powered heating technologies are swapped out for electric ones, and a microgrid with local renewable energy sources is installed.

Buildings represent an estimated 37% of global carbon emissions. Since about half of today’s buildings are still likely to be in use in 2050, the sector must urgently reduce operational carbon emissions by making buildings more energy efficient, the research noted.

Renovating through the deployment of digital technologies is not only less disruptive to daily operations, but also more effective from a lifecycle carbon perspective. According to the research, failing to rapidly decarbonise buildings could also result in stranded assets that lose value and are unattractive to both, investors and tenants.

According to Schneider Electric, existing office buildings could reduce their operational carbon emissions by up to 42%, with a payback period of less than three years, by deploying digital building and power management solutions.

Mike Kazmierczak, vice president of Digital Energy Decarbonisation Office of Schneider Electric, explained, “Tackling operational emissions is the number-one lever to decarbonise existing buildings at scale and achieve net-zero emission targets by 2050. Reducing carbon emissions by up to 70% is feasible if we transform our existing building stock into energy-efficient, fully electrified, and digitised assets.”

The research noted that a digital approach to building renovations is applicable to all building types and climates, and is the most effective building decarbonisation strategy, yielding fast results with lower upfront carbon. There is also a sizable potential to create new jobs through the transition to low-carbon buildings, according to research by Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute and Boston University Institute for Global Sustainability.