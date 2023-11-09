Detection And Response Tools Important As Cyber Claims Surge In 2023: Allianz

The cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, and 2023 has seen resurgence in ransomware and extortion claims after two years of high but stable loss activity, a report by business insurance provider Allianz Commercial showed.

Hackers are increasingly targeting IT and physical supply chains, launching cyberattacks and finding new ways to extort ransom from companies of all sizes.

Allianz Commercial’s analysis of large cyber losses showed that the number of cases in which data was exfiltrated doubled from 40% in 2019 to almost 80% in 2022, with 2023 significantly higher.

"Cyber claims frequency has picked up again this year as ransomware groups continue to evolve their tactics," Scott Sayce, global head of cyber, Allianz Commercial, said. "Based on claims activity during the first half of 2023, we expect to see around a 25% increase in the number of claims annually by year-end."