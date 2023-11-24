Deloitte Migrates Bolt-On 2.0 To AWS To Optimise Tax Reporting

Deloitte has migrated Bolt-on 2.0, its enterprise resource planning-agnostic Goods and Services Tax reporting and compliance tool, from an on-premises data centre to Amazon Web Services. Bolt-on 2.0 is a cloud-based platform that helps businesses, vendors and customers automate GST reporting and compliance.

The migration of Bolt-on 2.0 to AWS cloud will help address complex GST challenges and meet reporting requirements with ease, according to Deloitte. Bolt-on 2.0 on AWS will help businesses digitalise tax processes through e-invoicing and real-time transaction data submission.

It will provide an integrated solution that automates processes, enhances supply chains and improves decision-making, thereby increasing productivity, reducing costs and optimising working capital, Deloitte said.

“We embarked on a strategic engagement with AWS to build Bolt-on 2.0 to empower organisations to automate, optimise and modernise their tax function and achieve greater agility, security and innovation,” said Gokul Chaudhri, president, tax, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

Bolt-on 2.0 leverages cloud-based security services, like AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty, for improved visibility and auditing, Deloitte said. These tools automate security checks, enable continuous monitoring and facilitate early threat detection, reducing security risks.

According to the company, customer data on Bolt-on 2.0 is protected through encryption at rest using AWS Key Management Service, and data security in transit is through AWS Certificate Manager and AWS Identity and Access Management.

The migration to AWS will help deliver a differentiated and simplified experience to customers, by leveraging advanced technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence, including generative AI and machine learning, Deloitte said.

“Bolt-on 2.0 goes beyond GST compliances, and incorporates robotic process automation and artificial intelligence technologies to offer businesses a wide range of modules that are useful for tax and non-tax executives,” said Mahesh Jaising, partner, Deloitte India.