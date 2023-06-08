Deloitte India Launches Generative AI Practice For Business And Community Solutions

Professional services provider Deloitte has launched its generative artificial intelligence practice in India to help enterprises with strategic innovations, talent development and a collaborative alliance ecosystem. The practice will enable businesses to better navigate the dynamic and converging digital landscape, the company said.

According to Deloitte, the practice will serve as a catalyst for enhancing customer experiences, facilitating the development and implementation of AI-driven solutions by leveraging global alliances. It will also guide clients in understanding the risks, limitations and ethical considerations associated with generative AI during the development, deployment and commercialisation of AI applications.

On the launch of the generative AI practice, Romal Shetty, chief executive offficer, Deloitte South Asia, highlighted that AI "is a technology with unprecedented opportunities as a result of its contextual awareness and human-like decision-making capabilities".

A recent study by Deloitte—State of AI in India—revealed that 88% of respondents are planning to increase their AI investments year-on-year. Nearly half of the participants reported achieving quicker-than-expected returns on their AI investments in the current year.