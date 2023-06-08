Deloitte India Launches Generative AI Practice For Business And Community Solutions
The practice will facilitate development and implementation of AI-driven solutions by leveraging global alliances.
Professional services provider Deloitte has launched its generative artificial intelligence practice in India to help enterprises with strategic innovations, talent development and a collaborative alliance ecosystem. The practice will enable businesses to better navigate the dynamic and converging digital landscape, the company said.
According to Deloitte, the practice will serve as a catalyst for enhancing customer experiences, facilitating the development and implementation of AI-driven solutions by leveraging global alliances. It will also guide clients in understanding the risks, limitations and ethical considerations associated with generative AI during the development, deployment and commercialisation of AI applications.
On the launch of the generative AI practice, Romal Shetty, chief executive offficer, Deloitte South Asia, highlighted that AI "is a technology with unprecedented opportunities as a result of its contextual awareness and human-like decision-making capabilities".
A recent study by Deloitte—State of AI in India—revealed that 88% of respondents are planning to increase their AI investments year-on-year. Nearly half of the participants reported achieving quicker-than-expected returns on their AI investments in the current year.
Bridging The Skills Gap
As part of the focus on enabling and upskilling talent, the practice includes a Generative AI Market Incubator staffed by AI engineers who specialise in the rapid development of generative AI pilot programmes and proofs of concept.
The company is working with its alliance partners to train its workforce and enhance their expertise in Foundation Models. It is also leveraging its global teams and the Deloitte AI Academy to bridge the talent gap in AI and train professionals in AI skills, including model development and prompt engineering, Deloitte said.
Implementing AI Solutions In India
The generative AI practice has begun exploring use cases in India. These include leveraging chatbots to enhance employer productivity and customer satisfaction, developing image generation tools, employing prompt-based visualisation tools to improve data-based decision-making processes and generating catalogue-based products to enhance customer experiences, the company said.
Deloitte is collaborating with clients in India, including product catalogue-based businesses and jewellery makers, to integrate generative AI into their operations and drive user engagement.
Ethical AI
The generative AI practice will also emphasise ethical considerations around AI development. According to the company, the team will work with Deloitte AI Institute for responsible growth and development of AI through informed discussions and market insights. Its Trustworthy AI framework will help businesses develop necessary safeguards and balance competing ethical priorities during product development and operation.