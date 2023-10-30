Cybersecurity Jobs Fell 25.7% In Past Year On Tighter Regulations, Frameworks: Indeed

Cybersecurity jobs fell 25.7% since September 2022 due to tighter frameworks and regulations, according to a report by job site Indeed. The number of job postings in the cybersecurity industry had increased steadily by 81% in the three years prior to 2022, the report showed.

The report offered latest data on the Indian cybersecurity job market, revealing trends in the industry. The study was based on information acquired from job postings and searches made on the Indeed platform between 2019 and 2023, utilising search words associated with security, including "cybersecurity," "security," "cybersecurity analyst" and more.

Shift In Job Postings

According to the report, the growth trend of cybersecurity jobs was consistent over the past three years, increasing 81% between 2019 and 2022. The data indicates that following the epidemic, there was an enormous demand for cybersecurity specialists.

However, a 25.7% decrease in job listings between September 2022 and September 2023 suggests that regulations, frameworks and controls are becoming more stringent. Yet, job clicks increased by 6% during the same time period, indicating that the decrease in jobs listings did not reflect in jobseekers’ interest in cybersecurity roles.

"The current dip in job postings is a transient phase, and it highlights the industry’s ability to adapt and evolve. The cybersecurity sector remains a cornerstone of technological advancement. Our data also reinforces that the future holds tremendous potential," Sashi Kumar, head of sales for Indeed India, noted.

Talent Mismatch

A talent mismatch of 29.9% was noted between September 2022 and September 2023, suggesting a change in the skill sets that businesses are looking for in the fast-paced cybersecurity industry.

According to the report, the term “talent mismatch” represents the gap between the skills employers currently require and the skill set of the available workforce.

Top Cities In Cybersecurity Job Market

Bengaluru emerged as the leading city in India's cybersecurity job market, with 23.11% of the market, the report showed. This was primarily as a result of its position as India’s main centre for information technology, wherein a large number of startups and IT companies raise the risk of cyber threats and attacks, and subsequently cybersecurity.

Following Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region accounted for a 7.95% share of the cybersecurity job market, while Mumbai’s share was 6.44%.