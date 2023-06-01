CrowdStrike Partners With AWS For Generative AI Apps, Launches Charlotte AI For Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity solutions provider CrowdStrike has announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop new generative AI applications that will help enterprises accelerate their cloud, security and artificial intelligence journeys.

These include both cybersecurity-related generative AI applications as well as cloud-plus-cloud security solutions designed to help organisations build and secure their own generative AI applications.

Generative AI is rapidly transforming the nature of work by making the power of AI accessible for accelerating productivity across every sector. However, risks such as malicious tampering with training data and accidental release of sensitive information used in large language model queries hinder its adoption. Through their new cybersecurity partnership, CrowdStrike and AWS aim to together help keep enterprise data safe across a range of AI and machine learning services.

CrowdStrike is leveraging new generative AI capabilities of Amazon Bedrock to help enterprises adopt advanced Falcon Platform search, reporting and automation. The company has used Amazon Bedrock to accelerate development of the newly launched Charlotte AI, CrowdStrike’s generative AI security analyst.

Charlotte AI: Leveraging Generative AI For Cybersecurity

Charlotte AI democratises security and helps users of CrowdStrike Falcon to address critical challenges facing the security community, including closing the cybersecurity skills gap and speeding up response time to stay ahead of adversaries. It allows users to use natural language queries for advanced threat detection, investigation, hunting and response actions across the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

“With the introduction of Charlotte AI, we’re delivering the next innovation that will help users of all skill levels improve their ability to stop breaches while reducing security operations complexity,” said Mike Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike.

Using Charlotte AI, CISOs, CIOs and IT helpdesks can quickly ask straightforward questions such as, “What is our risk level against the latest Microsoft vulnerability?” to directly gain real-time, actionable insights, drive risk-based decision-making and accelerate time to response.

According to CrowdStrike, Charlotte AI will also allow less experienced IT and security professionals to make better decisions faster. It will enable automation of repetitive tasks like data collection, extraction and basic threat search and detection while making advanced security actions easier.

Safeguarding AI In The Cloud

The creation of AI models and the application of AI model outputs happen in the cloud. AWS provides the tools organisations need to solve business challenges with AI/ML, from low-level deep learning containers and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) images to Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service to prepare data and build, train and deploy ML models, to a growing set of pre-trained AI API services.

CrowdStrike protects organisations in their AI and cloud journey with a holistic cloud security solution. CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security encompasses cloud workload protection, posture management, infrastructure entitlement management and container security—in a single console.

“We are building our generative AI capabilities on AWS to benefit from scale, reliability, and rate of innovation,” said Raj Rajamani, chief product officer, Data Identity Cloud Endpoint, CrowdStrike.

As part of the collaboration, CrowdStrike is extending its protection to AWS AI/ML services by providing native integrations designed to prevent, identify and remediate security risks associated with the adoption of AI/ML.

“Customers in highly regulated industries are increasing their adoption of AI/ML models in the cloud and experimenting with generative AI to accelerate their pace of innovation. We are delighted to be working with CrowdStrike to help customers meet stringent security requirements,” said Chris Grusz, managing director of technology partnerships at AWS.