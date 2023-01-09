Cropin Raises Over Rs 100 Crore From Google, Others

Agritech startup Cropin raised Rs 113 crore from four investors including Google.

The Bengaluru-based startup has secured the funds from new investors Google and JSR Corporation, as well as from existing investors ABC Impact and Chiratae Ventures.

"The funds will aid in expanding Cropin Cloud, the company's recently launched intelligent agriculture cloud platform, to cater to the growing demand for digitisation and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector," the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2010 by Krishna Kumar and Kunal Prasad, the company aims to make farmers' lives easier by making farms and harvests "traceable and predictable".

The startup counts among its investors the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Singapore-based VC BeeNext. It has clients such as seed giant Syngenta Corp., the World Bank, and frozen food firm McCain Foods Ltd., among others.

With its Cropin Cloud's intelligence platform, the company claims to have already provided predictive intelligence for over 20 crore acres of farmland worldwide.