Consumer Expectations For Seamless Digital Experiences Soar, But Remain Unmet: Cisco

Consumer expectations for digital experiences are escalating and there is increased pressure on brand owners to optimise application performance and security, according to a research report by technology company Cisco.

The research, which examined the digital behaviour of more than 15,000 global consumers, also suggested the emergence of a new cohort of application users that is more empowered, sophisticated and demanding in its use of digital services.

Consumer Expectations Soar, But Brands Fail To Deliver

As consumers enjoy more intuitive and personalised digital experiences, their demands on applications have reached an all-time high. Around 62% reported that their expectations for digital experiences are far higher now than they were two years ago (the height of the pandemic), while 66% stated they now expect brands to deliver an exceptional digital experience as standard.

However, consumer needs are not being met, with 88% of respondents experiencing performance issues when using applications over the past 12 months. The report found that application users have zero tolerance for poor digital performance and their reactions have become extreme.

55% indicate they feel disrespected by brands whose applications don’t meet their expectations.

64% are less forgiving of brands when problems occur.

77% have stopped using or deleted applications because of performance issues over the last 12 months.

Consumers are also becoming increasingly selective of applications and more conscious about the time they spend engaging with digital services. They think harder before installing new applications, evaluate current providers and remove applications that fail to meet the grade, research findings indicate.

68% are keen to remove applications they don’t use enough or value any more.

62% are looking to control/limit the number of applications they use or have on their device.

54% have deleted more applications than they have installed over the last 12 months.

“It's a critical time for brands—invest in your application experience, or risk losing customers. Good performance is no longer enough; consumers expect only the best from their applications,” said Ronak Desai, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco full-stack observability and app dynamics.

The Application Generation

According to the research, shifts in behaviour and attitude towards application experience are more prevalent in a new cohort of application users, termed the application generation. Aged 18–34, this group has relied on applications more than any other user group, during the pandemic and in today’s hybrid world.

On average, consumers under 35 years of age use 41 different applications each month, as compared with 30 among people aged 35 and above, the study showed. This group is more discerning about application quality, with 77% claiming to be more mindful about the applications they install and 64% wanting to use the best applications and digital services.

The generation ditches applications that disappoint and walk away from brands that don’t meet their digital experience expectations. Additionally, they are vocal about their displeasure, with 70% of them more likely to tell others or warn people off applications that don’t perform than they were 12 months ago.