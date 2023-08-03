Cognizant To Develop Healthcare LLM Solutions Leveraging Google Cloud’s Generative AI Technology

As part of an expanded partnership, IT services and consulting company Cognizant will build on Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence technology to create healthcare large language model solutions, bringing the potential of generative AI to a range of healthcare business challenges.

The programme's initial focus will be on transforming administrative processes in areas such as appeals and grievances and member and patient engagement, according to Cognizant. This initiative will utilise the capabilities of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Cognizant's AI domain expertise and healthcare industry-focused processes and experience. Vertex AI is a machine learning platform that allows enterprises to deploy ML models and AI applications and customise LLMs for use in AI-powered applications.

"Together, Cognizant and Google Cloud are moving beyond highly publicised content generation applications of generative AI to build enterprise healthcare solutions that drive significant cost optimisation, business efficiencies and better experience," said Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S.

Healthcare administrative tasks are often highly complex, requiring human experts to interpret and manage information across provider, patient and administrative users. LLMs can simplify this process, leading to reduced manual workloads, improved accuracy and lower costs. For example, LLMs can automate the time-consuming process of turning legal contracts into clear payment rules, enabling payment specialists to focus on accuracy, contract nuance and delivering consistent outcomes more quickly.

"Our expanded partnership with Cognizant gives our mutual healthcare customers a range of technologies to help them transform in ways that were not possible before," said Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian.

Cognizant and Google Cloud are committed to privacy and security, backed by Cognizant’s responsible AI principles and Google Cloud's responsible AI approach, data governance and privacy standards, the companies said. Access and use of data is protected through Google Cloud's secure data storage that supports compliance and each customer's security, privacy controls and processes.