CIOs Must Balance Environmental Promises And Risks Of AI: Gartner

The benefits of artificial intelligence need to be balanced against the environmental implications and unintended consequences arising from hardware, model training and energy consumption, according to research and consulting firm Gartner Inc.

Chief information officers can use their digital knowledge and foundation to support the sustainability efforts of their organisations when implementing AI initiatives.

Gartner's 2023 CEO survey showed that environmental issues entered the top 10 priority ranking for the first time in the history of the survey. At the same time, CIOs are under increasing pressure from stakeholders, such as executives, customers, employees, investors and regulators, to initiate or revive their IT for sustainability programmes.