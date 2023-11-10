CIOs Must Balance Environmental Promises And Risks Of AI: Gartner
Organisations can use sustainability as a platform for growth when implementing AI initiatives.
The benefits of artificial intelligence need to be balanced against the environmental implications and unintended consequences arising from hardware, model training and energy consumption, according to research and consulting firm Gartner Inc.
Chief information officers can use their digital knowledge and foundation to support the sustainability efforts of their organisations when implementing AI initiatives.
Gartner's 2023 CEO survey showed that environmental issues entered the top 10 priority ranking for the first time in the history of the survey. At the same time, CIOs are under increasing pressure from stakeholders, such as executives, customers, employees, investors and regulators, to initiate or revive their IT for sustainability programmes.
Combine AI And Sustainability For Growth
Of the CEOs surveyed, 64% said combining digitalisation, such as AI adoption and environmental sustainability, is a growth opportunity. "(The) CIOs should take that as a call to be more proactive in establishing their leadership through the execution of sustainability transformation strategies and use sustainability as a platform for growth," Bettina Tratz-Ryan, VP analyst at Gartner.
For most CIOs, delivering on mandates means tracking and tracing key performance indicators of business, such as product carbon footprint or energy intensity. "It is a matter of how the CIO applies their digital foundation, or their digital dividend, to accommodate their organisation's digitalisation metrics, while delivering on the sustainability requirements," Tratz-Ryan said.
Tratz-Ryan suggested that even if sustainability is not an organisational priority yet, the CIOs should make their digital foundation sustainability-ready. Being sustainability-ready applies to cloud and storage, infrastructure and operations, digital threads and the rapidly growing adoption of AI.
Weigh AI Benefits Against Environmental Risks
Although 78% of surveyed CEOs said the benefits of AI outweigh the risks, the increasing number of organisations using AI, including generative AI, is leading to its growing environmental footprint. Gartner predicts that by 2030, AI could consume up to 3.5% of the world's power. Along with electricity, AI consumes a lot of water, which is used to cool massive supercomputers working on AI systems.
"Executives should be cognizant of AI's own growing environmental footprint and take active mitigation measures. For example, they could prioritise (cloud) data centres powered by renewable energy," said Pieter den Hamer, VP analyst at Gartner.
Gartner said public cloud providers can produce 70% to 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional server rooms, owned data centres and midsize data centre facilities.
However, AI's own footprint is more than eclipsed by the potential use of AI to boost many sustainability initiatives.
Den Hamer suggests that this can only be achieved if business and IT leaders initiate and foster a portfolio of AI initiatives that help achieve the sustainability and environment, social and governance goals of their organisations.
"For instance, AI can be used to predict demand more accurately and reduce the usage of raw materials and energy in manufacturing," Den Hamer said. "If used in the right way and focused on the right use cases, AI can help companies mitigate sustainability risk, optimise costs and drive growth."