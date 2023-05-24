CEIR Portal: How To Use It For Tracking Lost/Stolen Mobile? Here's A Step By Step Guide

Mobile phones are important parts of our lives and if an individual's mobile is lost somewhere, then he/she might face a lot of problems.

Nowadays, mobile phones are not just used for calling and messaging people but for office work, shopping, banking, payments etc and they contain all private and personal information about the user.

In such a situation, how one can track their number or block their smartphone?

The Government Of India has a solution for it. Earlier this month, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the 'Sanchar Sathi' portal.

This multipurpose online portal helps citizens in blocking their phone numbers, track their lost or stolen phones, and many more.