Cars24 Posts Rs 5,500 Crore Revenue In 2022–23; Loss Halves

Revenue of pre-owned vehicles marketplace Cars 24 remained largely flat in the last financial year although its loss declined by more than half.

The unicorn posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,535 crore, up around 8% from Rs 5,136 crore in fiscal 2022. However, its loss narrowed from Rs 1,093.1 crore to Rs 467.8 crore. Its total operating expenditure also reduced from Rs 1,155.3 crore to Rs 946.7 crore on the back of reduced promotional expenses.

"We have substantially reduced our advertising expenses even as we maintain consistent growth," Gajendra Jangid, co-founder of Cars24, said. "In the used car category, we've attained the highest level of brand awareness, powered by strong word-of-mouth that has enabled us to cut down on our marketing expenditure."