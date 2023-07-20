Capgemini, Microsoft Collaborate On Accelerated Generative AI Implementations For Businesses

Capgemini has announced an Azure Intelligent App Factory, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, that aims to allow organisations to scale responsible and sustainable generative artificial intelligence capabilities for their businesses at speed. Capgemini and Microsoft will combine their industry knowledge, resources, and technology, including the Microsoft Cloud, Azure OpenAI Service, and Github Copilot, for generative AI applications across industries.

The Azure Intelligent App Factory, built on industry-specific digital cloud-based platforms and powered by Microsoft Cloud, is aimed at helping organisations maximise their AI investments, enhance value in existing applications, and foster new innovations, Capgemini said. Comprising three pillars—digital industry platforms, industry assistants, and intelligent app delivery teams—it aims to accelerate AI investments into production by controlling security and industry compliance requirements, especially around the handling of and access to data, the company said.

"Both Microsoft and Capgemini are guided by strong ethical principles, which are the cornerstone of the new Azure Intelligent App Factory. By combining the Group’s global expertise in engineering and R&D services, data, and AI with Microsoft’s market-leading technology, we are committed to enabling clients to successfully implement AI solutions," said Aiman Ezzat, chief executive officer of Capgemini.

"Our collaboration with Capgemini will help customers experience generative AI applications in a safe and secure manner, so they can realise business transformation and growth," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft.

Leveraging Combined Expertise To Drive Business Outcomes

According to Capgemini, the Azure Intelligent App Factory focuses on enterprise-wide adoption of generative AI and is powered by the Azure OpenAI Service. It encompasses use cases across industries, such as consumer products, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Content and design creation and analysing network traffic patterns for improved cybersecurity are some of the identified use cases, as are developing human-like, conversational AI interactions and real-time, rapid response marketing campaigns, Capgemini said. The Azure Intelligent App Factory includes the following elements: