Byju's Suit 'Meritless', A Ploy To Avoid Contractual Payments, Says Lenders Group

The lenders of Byju's have said the lawsuit against them by the edtech firm was an effort to avoid complying with its obligations and a bid to avoid making contractually required payments.

The suit against them is "meritless", according to a statement on Thursday by the lenders, who collectively own more than 85% of Byju's $1.2-billion term loan.

Byju's had filed a complaint in the New York Supreme Court to challenge the acceleration of the $1.2-billion term loan and to disqualify Redwood, an agent of the lenders, which has allegedly indulged in a series of "predatory tactics".

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm claimed that the lenders unlawfully accelerated the loan due to certain alleged non-monetary and technical defaults.