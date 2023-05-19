Byju's Says No Monetary Default On $1.2-Billion Loan; Confirms $250-Million Funding

Edtech major Byju's, which had its unit taken to court by an agent of lenders Glas Trust Co. and investor Timothy R. Pohl, said on Friday that it has not defaulted on their $1.2-billion loan.

In a statement, the Byju Raveendran-led company said it has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations as agreed upon in the Term Loan B signed in 2021 and has not missed a single payment thereafter. The defaults that the lenders are claiming concern "insignificant technical and non-monetary defaults".

It denied the litigants' allegations of Byju's having moved $500 million from Byju's Alpha. "The transfers were in full compliance with and did not contravene any terms of the parties’ credit agreement and the agreed-upon rights and responsibilities," it said. "In fact, even lenders have not alleged that the transfer was not permitted under the parties’ existing contractual arrangement."