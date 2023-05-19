Byju's Says No Monetary Default On $1.2-Billion Loan; Confirms $250-Million Funding
Byju's said it will continue to pursue a 'fair and equitable resolution through good-faith negotiations'.
Edtech major Byju's, which had its unit taken to court by an agent of lenders Glas Trust Co. and investor Timothy R. Pohl, said on Friday that it has not defaulted on their $1.2-billion loan.
In a statement, the Byju Raveendran-led company said it has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations as agreed upon in the Term Loan B signed in 2021 and has not missed a single payment thereafter. The defaults that the lenders are claiming concern "insignificant technical and non-monetary defaults".
It denied the litigants' allegations of Byju's having moved $500 million from Byju's Alpha. "The transfers were in full compliance with and did not contravene any terms of the parties’ credit agreement and the agreed-upon rights and responsibilities," it said. "In fact, even lenders have not alleged that the transfer was not permitted under the parties’ existing contractual arrangement."
ED Searches: Byju's CEO Says Brought More FDI To India Than Any Other Startup, Company In Compliance
Alpha is a non-operative entity with no employees, and the funds were transferred to other operative entities for growth and expansion in its global operations, according to Byju's. "The order does not have any bearing on any other subsidiary of Byju's anywhere in the world," it said. "Further, this is a temporary order, and the court has not made any final determination against Byju's Alpha."
Byju's said it would continue to pursue a "fair and equitable resolution through good-faith negotiations". It also confirmed the completion of a recent $250-million funding round. That reinforces "our financial stability and serves as a testament to the unwavering confidence that investors have in our business".
The latest setback is one of many for the edtech company. It has been under the scanner for repeatedly not filing its annual earnings on time. Its valuation was also slashed by BlackRock and in April, the Enforcement Directorate also searched company offices for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.