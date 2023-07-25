Byju's Regularly Disregarded Advice On How To Run Company: Prosus

Netherlands-based Prosus, which owns about 9.6% stake in Byju's, said on Tuesday that the leadership at the education-technology start-up "regularly disregarded" its advice on how to run the company.

"Despite repeated efforts from our director, executive leadership at Byju's regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal and corporate-governance matters," the technology investor said in a statement. "The decision for our director to step down from the Byju's board was taken after it became clear that he was unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders."

The director here being referred to is Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock, who stepped down from the board of Byju's parent Think & Learn Pvt., alongside Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu around a month ago.

Prosus said that as Byju's grew, "its reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of that scale".

"Although we no longer have a representative serving on the board of the company, we continue to believe in the potential of Byju's," it said. "As a shareholder, Prosus will continue to assert its rights, collaborating with other shareholders and government authorities to safeguard the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders."