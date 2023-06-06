Byju’s Skips $40 Million Loan Payment In Dispute With Lenders

BQPrimeTechnologyByju’s Skips $40 Million Loan Payment In Dispute With Lenders
Byju’s, once a high-flying Indian tech startup, has elected not to make any further payment to lenders of a $1.2 billion loan until a dispute is settled.

06 Jun 2023, 9:22 AM IST
BQPrime
The BYJU'S learning app, developed by Think and Learn Pvt., is demonstrated on a tablet at the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Online learning is exploding in India, and no company is poised to benefit more than BYJU'S. Its app has been downloaded 8 million times, and more than 400,000 students are paying an annual fee of 10,000 rupees (just over $150) in a country not known to pay for subscriptions of any kind. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Byju’s, once a high-flying Indian tech startup, has elected not to make any further payment to lenders of a $1.2 billion loan until a dispute is settled.

The company said in a statement June 6 that it has filed a complaint concerning the loan to the New York Supreme Court. 

Lenders to the education-technology company have not yet received a $40 million interest payment due Monday, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Byju’s had been trying to strike a deal with creditors to restructure the loan after the pandemic-era online tutoring boom tapered off and crimped its finances. But creditors demanding an accelerated repayment scrapped the long-running negotiations.

The payment hadn’t been made as of 6pm in New York on June 5, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Some lenders are exploring options on how to address a potential payment default, the people said. 

The loan slumped to a low of 64.375 cents on the dollar on Monday, down from 78 cents on June 2, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

The company led by former teacher Byju Raveendran had previously missed deadlines to file financial accounts, and its offices were searched by India’s agency that investigates violations of the nation’s foreign-exchange policies. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

