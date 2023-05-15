WhatsApp's 'Edit Message' Feature Available For Android Beta Users; Details Here

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is working on its most awaited feature which will allow users to edit sent messages. The feature has been made available to the users of the WhatsApp beta version. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 update is available on the Google Play Store.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is still in development, but it is likely to be released to beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android in the next few days.

By simply tapping on the message they want to edit, users will be able to quickly and easily revise misspelt words, misremembered facts, or any other crucial information.

As per reports, this feature will also include the option of resending the edited version to everyone in the conversation.