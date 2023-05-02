What Is Twitter's 'Subscriptions' Feature? Features, Eligibility Criteria And More

Elon Musk owned-social media platform Twitter rebranded its “Super Follows" feature and introduced "Subscriptions" last month. The feature provides an opportunity for content creators to earn a monthly income by offering exclusive content and access to their most devoted followers on Twitter.

By participating in the program, eligible creators can receive a portion of the revenue that Twitter generates from Subscriptions. This feature is available worldwide on Twitter's iOS, Android, and web platforms, and creators from all over the world can apply to be a part of it.