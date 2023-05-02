What Is Twitter's 'Subscriptions' Feature? Features, Eligibility Criteria And More
By participating in the program, eligible creators can receive a portion of the revenue that Twitter generates from Subscriptions.
Elon Musk owned-social media platform Twitter rebranded its “Super Follows" feature and introduced "Subscriptions" last month. The feature provides an opportunity for content creators to earn a monthly income by offering exclusive content and access to their most devoted followers on Twitter.
By participating in the program, eligible creators can receive a portion of the revenue that Twitter generates from Subscriptions. This feature is available worldwide on Twitter's iOS, Android, and web platforms, and creators from all over the world can apply to be a part of it.
How Do Twitter Subscriptions Work?
The Subscriptions program on Twitter allows select users to offer perks such as exclusive content and direct interactions with subscribers in exchange for payment. As a participant, you may earn a portion of the revenue generated from individuals who choose to subscribe to your account. This program provides a badge next to subscribers' names to make it easier for you to identify and engage with them.
What Features Are Available In Subscriptions?
Exclusive Tweets
Subscriber Badge
Subscribers Tab
Subscription Link
Subscription Community
Subscriber only-space
Eligibility Criteria To Participate In Twitter Subscriptions
To be eligible for Subscriptions, a person must meet Twitter's minimum application requirements:
One should be 18 years or older
One should have at least 500 followers
The user should be active in the past 30 days
To see the complete list of eligibility criteria, click here
Note: Accepted Subscriptions participants must also maintain a minimum of 25 Tweets every 30 days.
Who Can Sign Up To Participate In The Subscription?
According to Twitter, anyone who meets the minimum eligibility criteria can sign up for the feature globally in countries supported by the company's payments provider. Simply submit an application from the main menu of your Twitter app. In case you are eligible but not chosen, Twitter will include you its waitlist.
From Where To Get Subscriptions Application?
Navigate to the main menu.
Select Monetization.
Select Subscriptions.
How To Know The Status Of Subscriptions Application?
Once you apply for Subscriptions and meet the minimum requirements, you must agree to the Subscriptions Creator Terms to be considered for approval. You can check the status of your application by visiting the Subscriptions section under Monetization in the main menu.
If approved, your status will be updated in the same location where you submitted your application.
Are Subscriptions Available On IOS, Android, And Web?
You can buy subscriptions globally on iOS, Android, and the web.
How To Stop Participating In Twitter Subscriptions?
If you are an approved Subscriptions Creator, you can deactivate your account from twitter.com and Android devices. However, if you're using an iOS device, you'll need to deactivate your account from the web. Once you deactivate your account, your Subscribers will be notified, and the Subscriptions button will be removed from your profile.
In Which Countries Are Creators Subscription Available?
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Canada
Denmark
France
Germany
Hong Kong
India
Italy
Japan
Kuwait
New Zealand
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
And many more
How Much Revenue Can A Person Earn?
One will be eligible to get paid up to 97%* of the revenue Twitter has earned from selling access to Subscriptions, after in-app purchase fees, until one reaches $50,000 in lifetime earnings from Twitter across all Twitter monetization products. See a sample revenue breakdown here
How will One Can Get Paid?
To join Subscriptions, you must create a Stripe account for payouts. Payout eligibility and methods depend on your location.