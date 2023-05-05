What Is Royal Ransomware? CERT-In Warns Organisations Against Attacks Targeting Critical Infrastructure

Royal ransomware first came to light back in September 2022 and has been wreaking havoc across the world since. It is an especially aggressive ransomware variant, with its threat actor group not utilizing the Ransomware-as-a-Service business model and attacking victims indiscriminately of any sector or country.

Generally, its victims count more than 70 organizations worldwide, most notably critical infrastructure sectors in the United States and Brazil. The malicious threat actors behind it employ the double extortion method which involves stealing as well as encrypting their victims' data.

Royal ransomware is aggressively advancing and infiltrating high-risk systems in many vulnerable countries, appropriate countermeasures should be taken swiftly and on a global level for both prevention of further spreading as well as mitigation against existing infections.