What Is Google Authenticator App And How To Use It?
Last month, Google announced a major update to Google Authenticator, across both iOS and Android. Know more
Google Authenticator is a mobile application available for both Android and iOS devices. It serves as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method, adding an extra layer of security to user accounts.
The app generates unique verification codes that users must provide alongside their login credentials when accessing their Google accounts or any other supported platform. These codes are time-based and are automatically refreshed after a certain period, ensuring their validity.
How To Use Google Authenticator App?
Using Google Authenticator is simple and straightforward. To set it up, users need to follow these steps:
Install the Google Authenticator app from the respective app store on their mobile device.
Log in to their Google account on a computer.
Access the account settings and navigate to the Security section.
Look for the 2-Step Verification option and click on it.
Follow the provided instructions to enable 2-Step Verification.
Scan the QR code displayed on the computer screen using the Google Authenticator app on their mobile device.
The app will then generate a unique verification code associated with the user's Google account.
Enter the verification code into the designated field on the computer screen to complete the setup process.
Once the setup is complete, users will receive a new verification code through the Google Authenticator app every time they attempt to access their Google account. This code, combined with their login credentials, provides an additional layer of protection against unauthorized access and potential cyber threats.
Last month, Google announced an update to Google Authenticator, across both iOS and Android, allowing users to safely backup one-time codes (also known as one-time passwords or OTPs) to their Google Account.
"One major piece of feedback we’ve heard from users over the years was the complexity in dealing with lost or stolen devices that had Google Authenticator installed," Google's Group Product Manager Christiaan Brand wrote in a blog post.
"Since one time codes in Authenticator were only stored on a single device, a loss of that device meant that users lost their ability to sign in to any service on which they’d set up 2FA using Authenticator," he added.
"With this update we’re rolling out a solution to this problem, making one time codes more durable by storing them safely in users’ Google Account. This change means users are better protected from lockout and that services can rely on users retaining access, increasing both convenience and security," he wrote.