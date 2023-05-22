What Is DragGAN AI Editing Tool? Here's All You Need To Know

A group of researchers have published a paper about a new photo editing tool called 'DragGAN', enabling users to reshape images interactively using artificial intelligence.

"Through DragGAN, anyone can deform an image with precise control over where pixels go, thus manipulating the pose, shape, expression, and layout of diverse categories such as animals, cars, humans, landscapes, etc," the research paper states.

The research paper has been co-authored by a group of researchers from Google, alongside the Max Planck Institute of Informatics and MIT CSAIL.