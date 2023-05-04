What Are Google Passkeys And How It Will Make Passwords Obsolete?

Google has implemented its passkey technology in Google accounts as of Thursday, moving closer to eliminating the need for passwords.

The passkey is a new method of authentication that enables users to use fingerprint ID, facial ID or pin on their phone or device to replace passwords entirely. Apple and Microsoft have both implemented the technology in their recent software releases, with Apple using it in iOS16 and the latest MacOS and Microsoft using it in the Authenticator app.

Here are all the details about how you can create Passkey and use it.