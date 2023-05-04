What Are Google Passkeys And How It Will Make Passwords Obsolete?
Google accounts now support passkeys for password-free sign-in
Google has implemented its passkey technology in Google accounts as of Thursday, moving closer to eliminating the need for passwords.
The passkey is a new method of authentication that enables users to use fingerprint ID, facial ID or pin on their phone or device to replace passwords entirely. Apple and Microsoft have both implemented the technology in their recent software releases, with Apple using it in iOS16 and the latest MacOS and Microsoft using it in the Authenticator app.
Here are all the details about how you can create Passkey and use it.
What Are Google Passkeys?
Passkeys are a safer and easier replacement for passwords, and will now be the new way you can sign in to apps and websites. You no longer need to memorize the infamous passwords which were used like birthdates, parents names or password1234. With passkeys, you can sign in to apps and websites with fingerprint sensor or facial recognition, PIN, or pattern.
Creating and enabling Passkey on a Google Account is an effective way to protect the information stored within your account from unauthorized access. Passkey is an additional layer of security created in order to keep your data, emails, contacts, calendar entries, and all other relevant information private. Unlike passwords, passkeys are resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS OTPs.
Setting Up A Passkey On Your Google Account -
Setting up a passkey on your Google Account is easy to do by simply following the steps in this guide. With the use of biometric authentication methods like fingerprint, face scan, and PINs on a device, users can now completely unlock their accounts with a single tap or one glance. For anyone looking for an even higher level of security on their Google Account, configuring a passkey is essential. You can check the blog on Google or follow these steps :
The first step in creating and enabling Passkey on your Google Account is to open Google's web page.
Then you will need to sign into your account if applicable.
After this step is completed, click on the Security tab located in your menu bar. You will then be presented with several options for configuring your security settings.
Next, locate the “Passkeys” option and click it; when prompted, enter the passkey of your choice which can consist of at least four characters or multiple words depending on what you prefer.
Once entered, hit save and Passkey will now be enabled for use on your Google Account.
With this added security feature you can rest assured that all of your personal information stored within stays safe and out of sight from unwanted visitors.
For more details on Passkeys refer to the Google documentation on their developer account here.