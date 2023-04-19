Twitter Announces 'Freedom of Speech, Not Reach', A New Visibility Filter To Monitor Tweets
The visibility filter initially will apply to tweets that violate its rules on hateful conduct
The social media platform Twitter is popular for its hateful comments. In recent years we have seen people being hateful towards each other over their ideas which is why Twitter published a new update.
The idea behind this update is called "Freedom of Speech, not reach"
The social media company is now bringing new labels to identify tweets as potentially "hateful"
Restricting the reach of Tweets, also known as visibility filtering, is one of the existing enforcement actions that allows us to move beyond the binary “leave up versus takedown” approach to content moderation. However, like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we’ve taken this action. Starting soon, we will add publicly visible labels to Tweets identified as potentially violating our policies letting you know we’ve limited their visibility." The company said on its blog.
Further - Twitter also made some tweets on the upcoming update.
What Is The Visibility Filter On Twitter?
Twitter gave a preview of what the visibility filter will look like. The label will be displayed when one has limited the visibility of a Tweet.
Twitter has introduced new labels as part of its policy enforcement for transparency. These labels, known as Author and Viewer labels, will indicate which policy a tweet has potentially violated to both the tweet author and other Twitter users.
These labels currently apply only to tweets that may violate Twitter's Hateful Conduct policy, with plans to expand to other suitable areas in the future.
Tweets with these labels will be less discoverable on the platform and will not have adjacent ads. Twitter stated that this change is aimed at more proportional and transparent enforcement actions for all users.
Twitter has stated that authors of tweets that have been labeled for policy violations will have the ability to provide feedback if they believe their tweet was mistakenly restricted. It should be noted that submitting feedback does not guarantee a response from Twitter, nor does it guarantee that the reach of the labeled tweet will be restored. The company has stated that they are working towards achieving this goal.