Realme 5th Anniversary Flash Sale Ends Today: Grab These Deals On Realme Smartphones
The 5th Anniversary sale began on May 1 and will end today
The smartphone company, Realme is celebrating their 5th anniversary and offering amazing deals on their smartphones. Today is the last day of the flash sale and Realme has made its deals and discounts available on various platforms Amazon India, Flipkart, and mainline channels.
Here we have listed down some top deals and offers provided on their website
1. Realme narzo N55
The realme narzo N55 has 33W SUPERVOOC charging that charges the 5000mAh battery from 0-50% in 29 minutes. It also has a 64MP primary AI camera with ProLight Imaging technology for low light performance. The phone's display is 6.72” Full screen with a centre punch hole display, 90Hz refresh rate, 680nits peak brightness, and 91.4% screen-to-Body ratio. The N55 has a two-tone design and is 7.89mm thin. It also comes in two color variants: Prime Black and Prime Blue
Realme narzo N55 Price
4GB+64GB: Rs 10,999
6GB+128GB: Rs 12,999
2. Realme C55
The C55 features a 64 MP AI camera that can capture high-quality pictures with great clarity. It is user-friendly and can be used by both experts and amateurs to take professional-grade photos. The device offers a high-quality visual display with a 17.07 cm (6.72) 90 Hz FHD+ screen, ensuring smooth navigation across various applications without lag. The device features a 33 W SUPEVOOC charge for fast charging and a 5000 mAh battery for extended use while streaming music, movies, or playing games without worrying about the battery life. The phone's design is thin at 7.89 mm and has a Sunshower Design that creates a luminous effect when exposed to sunlight. It also comes in two color variants: Sunshower and Rainy Night.
Realme C55 Price
4GB+64GB: Rs 10,999
6GB+64GB: Rs 11,999
8GB+128GB: Rs 13,999
3. Realme C33 2023
The Realme C33 2023 phone has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor and has 4GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 12 and has a 5000mAh non-removable battery. The Realme C33 2023 has a dual camera setup on the rear, with a primary camera and another 50-megapixel camera. For selfies, there's a single front camera with a 5-megapixel sensor. It has 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1000GB with a microSD card in a dedicated slot. This phone is a dual-SIM mobile. It also comes in three color variants: Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold.
Realme C33 2023 Price
4GB+128GB: Rs 10,499
4GB+64GB: Rs 9,999
The Realme Anniversary sale ends today at 10 PM.