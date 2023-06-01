Jio vs Airtel vs VI vs BSNL: Rs 400 Prepaid Plans Compared
Telecom giants are offering more data or additional services with these plans to lure customers.
In a bid to attract more customers, major telecom service providers in India, namely Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea (Vi), and BSNL, are bundling various telecom benefits into cost-effective recharge plans under Rs 400.
These plans not only provide unlimited calling but also include mobile data, SMS, and even access to popular OTT platforms and other services.
Let's take a closer look at the latest value-for-money offerings from each of these telecom giants.
Airtel, Jio, VI and BSNL Rs 400 Recharge Plans Compared
Reliance Jio – Rs 349 Plan:
Reliance Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan, the perfect package offering a true one-month validity. With 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and access to Jio apps, it's designed to enhance your mobile experience.
Price: Rs 349
Validity: 30 days
Data benefits: 2.5GB of mobile data per day
Call benefits: Unlimited calls
SMS benefits: Up to 100 free SMS per day
Access to Jio apps and services
Airtel – Rs 399 Plan:
Airtel, a leading telecom provider in India, offers a recharge plan priced at Rs 399, featuring several benefits for users.
Price: Rs 399
Validity: 28 days
Data Benefits: 2.5GB of mobile data per day
Call Benefits: Unlimited calls
SMS benefits: Up to 100 free SMS per day
OTT Benefits: Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription for three months.
Vi – Rs 399 Plan:
Vodafone-Idea (Vi) presents a similar recharge plan priced at Rs 399 to cater to customers in the sub-Rs 400 range. Featuring several benefits for users.
Price: Rs 399
Validity: 28 days
Data Benefits: 2.5GB of mobile data per day
Call Benefits: Unlimited calls
SMS Benefits: Up to 100 free SMS per day
OTT Benefits: Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription for three months.
BSNL – Rs 397 Plan:
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a recharge plan priced at Rs 397, providing great value to customers. This plan offers an extended validity of two months or 60 days.
Price: Rs 397
Validity: 60 days
Data Benefits: 2GB of mobile data per day
Call Benefits: Unlimited calls
SMS Benefits: Up to 100 free SMS per day
Extra Benefits: 200 days of Incoming calls benefit
These budget-friendly recharge plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea (Vi), and BSNL aim to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers while offering competitive benefits at affordable prices.
Whether it's high-speed mobile data, unlimited calling, or access to popular OTT platforms, customers now have a range of options to choose from within the sub-Rs 400 range.