Jio vs Airtel vs VI vs BSNL: Rs 400 Prepaid Plans Compared

In a bid to attract more customers, major telecom service providers in India, namely Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea (Vi), and BSNL, are bundling various telecom benefits into cost-effective recharge plans under Rs 400.

These plans not only provide unlimited calling but also include mobile data, SMS, and even access to popular OTT platforms and other services.

Let's take a closer look at the latest value-for-money offerings from each of these telecom giants.