Sony Bravia X75L Smart TV Series: Check Price, Features And Launch Date
Discover the X75L Series from Sony
Sony will soon be launching its Bravia X75L TV series in India, featuring a 4k Ultra HD LED display. The series offers 43-inch and 50-inch options and is compatible with Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. The series will come in four models - KD-43X75L, KD-50X75L, KD-55X75L and KD-65X75L.
Sony India took to YouTube to announce the arrival of this new TV series and is expected to launch soon in India
As per Sony India's website, the 43 inch TV will cost Rs. 69,900, 50 inch TV will cost Rs. 85,900 and 65 inch TV will cost Rs. 139,900, inclusive of all taxes
Sony Bravia comes with a voice-enabled TV remote. The TVs have a narrow bezel that provides an immersive viewing experience. The small remote has six partner keys, including buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, and YouTube, allowing users to easily navigate to their favorite content.
According to Sony, the X1 processor in their new TV series utilizes advanced algorithms to reduce noise and enhance details. Additionally, the Reality Pro feature upgrades visuals filmed in 2K and full HD to 4K resolution, while Motionflow XR technology adds extra frames for a smoother playback experience.
Sony Bravia X75L Smart TV Series: Features
Here are some important features of this new series
43 in, LCD TV
4K Resolution, 3840 x 2160 pixels
Wifi
Smart TV
2 x Full Range(Bass Reflex) Speakers, 10 w Output
16 GB Storage
3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports
Supports Apps & Games
Display
43 - 65inch Display
LCD Screen
4K Resolution, 3840 x 2160 pixels
50 Hz Refresh Rate
Audio
2 x Full Range(Bass Reflex) Speakers
10 w Speaker Output
Connectivity
3 HDMI Ports
2 USB Ports
1 Headphone Port
Remote Features
Internet Access on Remote
Voice Commands
The official date of when this TV would be made available is still not being shared by Sony.