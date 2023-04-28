BQPrimeTechnologySony Bravia X75L Smart TV Series: Check Price, Features And Launch Date
Sony Bravia X75L Smart TV Series: Check Price, Features And Launch Date

Discover the X75L Series from Sony

28 Apr 2023, 1:10 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sony Bravia X75L Smart TV Series</p></div>
Sony will soon be launching its Bravia X75L TV series in India, featuring a 4k Ultra HD LED display. The series offers 43-inch and 50-inch options and is compatible with Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. The series will come in four models - KD-43X75L, KD-50X75L, KD-55X75L and KD-65X75L.

Sony India took to YouTube to announce the arrival of this new TV series and is expected to launch soon in India

As per Sony India's website, the 43 inch TV will cost Rs. 69,900, 50 inch TV will cost Rs. 85,900 and 65 inch TV will cost Rs. 139,900, inclusive of all taxes

Sony Bravia comes with a voice-enabled TV remote. The TVs have a narrow bezel that provides an immersive viewing experience. The small remote has six partner keys, including buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, and YouTube, allowing users to easily navigate to their favorite content.

According to Sony, the X1 processor in their new TV series utilizes advanced algorithms to reduce noise and enhance details. Additionally, the Reality Pro feature upgrades visuals filmed in 2K and full HD to 4K resolution, while Motionflow XR technology adds extra frames for a smoother playback experience.

Sony Bravia X75L Smart TV Series: Features

Here are some important features of this new series

  • 43 in, LCD TV

  • 4K Resolution, 3840 x 2160 pixels

  • Wifi

  • Smart TV

  • 2 x Full Range(Bass Reflex) Speakers, 10 w Output

  • 16 GB Storage

  • 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports

  • Supports Apps & Games

Display

  • 43 - 65inch Display

  • LCD Screen

  • 4K Resolution, 3840 x 2160 pixels

  • 50 Hz Refresh Rate

Audio

  • 2 x Full Range(Bass Reflex) Speakers

  • 10 w Speaker Output

Connectivity

  • 3 HDMI Ports

  • 2 USB Ports

  • 1 Headphone Port

Remote Features

  • Internet Access on Remote

  • Voice Commands

The official date of when this TV would be made available is still not being shared by Sony.

