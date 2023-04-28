Sony Bravia X75L Smart TV Series: Check Price, Features And Launch Date

Sony will soon be launching its Bravia X75L TV series in India, featuring a 4k Ultra HD LED display. The series offers 43-inch and 50-inch options and is compatible with Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. The series will come in four models - KD-43X75L, KD-50X75L, KD-55X75L and KD-65X75L.

Sony India took to YouTube to announce the arrival of this new TV series and is expected to launch soon in India