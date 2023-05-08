Receiving WhatsApp Calls And Messages From International Numbers? Beware Its A New Scam, Details Inside.

The modus operandi of the scammers is pretend to be from a reputed company offering part-time jobs that can be carried out from within the comfort of your home. In most cases, they first lure people by offering them a small compensation for completing a "task". Once the user gets their money, they begin to trust the person who is reportedly giving them "jobs". Taking advantage of the trust, few people get caught up in a much larger scam costing them a lot of money.