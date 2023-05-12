Realme To Launch Its 'Slimmest Smartphone' Narzo N53 In India; Check Date, Expected Features And More

While Realme will officially announce the specifications and features on May 18, Narzo N53 is expected to have 16GB of virtual RAM along with a 5,000mAh battery. As per the description available on Amazon, the phone will support 33watt of fast charging and can be charged from 0-50% charge in 34 mins.

As per the official images available on Realme website, the phone has two cameras and one LED light. There are two volume buttons on the right with a power button. The phone has a gold finish design.

As far the price of Realme Narzo N53 goes, reports suggests that it will be cheaper than Narzo N55, which was launched in India last month at Rs 10,999.

Realme has said that the smartphone will be available in India via Amazon.