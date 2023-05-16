POCO F5 Sale Live On Flipkart: Check Price, Offers And Specs
POCO F5 was launched in India last week and went on sale on May 16 via Flipkart.
POCO had recently released the POCO F5 in the Indian market and from Tuesday, customers can buy the premium phone on Flipkart at an exclusive price!
#Ad Itâs now or never! @IndiaPOCO brings to you the #ReturnOfTheKing available on @Flipkart starting 12 noon today. From unbeatable performance, to stellar display, OIS Camera, fast charging, the #POCOF5 has it all. Get yours at Rs 26,999* onwards.— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 16, 2023
#POCOF5onFlipkart pic.twitter.com/GnKDI5zQqG
Poco F5 Price In India
The Poco F5 price in India starts from Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/256GB version and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.
The Poco F5 comes in Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White colors.
On top of the discounted price, customers can also get this phone on Flipkart with No Cost EMI at Rs. 3,334/month. The e-commerce app is also giving offers on different credit and debit cards.
Poco F5 5G Specs And Features
The Poco F5 5G has dual SIM and runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14. It has a 6.67-inch full-HC+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 93.5% screen-to-body ratio.
The display has Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is equipped with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The memory can be expanded up to 19GB with 7GB of unused storage.
The Poco F5 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP selfie camera.
The Poco F5 5G has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and an IP53-rated splash-resistant build. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The Poco F5 5G has a powerful 5,000mAh battery and charges from zero to 100 percent in just 45 minutes with 67W Turbocharging.