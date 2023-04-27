Poco F5 Launch Date Revealed & Features Unveiled by Snapdragon - Check Details Here
Poco India revealed the date and time when the smartphone will debut in India and globally.
The smartphone company is launching a new series in India and globally on May 9th and the POCO F5 series is going to be the next favourite smartphone of the generation.
Snapdragon India tweeted from their twitter account about the upcoming F5 feature.
In the tweet, Snapdragon has mentioned about how the phone will have the most powerful 7-series chipset, and the Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 with POCO F5. Since in the tweet India Poco is also mentioned, there is a possibility that the phone will launch in India first before it makes it’s way in any other market.
Furthermore, Snapdragon also revealed a few features about the upcoming phone that will have 50 % higher overall performance, 13% improved power efficiency, 2X improved AI performance, Flagship 4nm TSMC process technology, Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity and a lot more, these comparisons are drawn basis to Snapdragon 7 Gen 1