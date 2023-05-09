Poco F5, F5 Pro Launch Today: Expected Price, Specs and How To Live Stream The Event
POCO has revealed some of the features of the new smartphones ahead of the official launch.
Chinese smartphone maker Poco will launch its new F5 series globally on Tuesday, May 9. The company will unveil two models - Poco F5 5G and Poco F5 Pro.
The launch event will begin at 5 pm IST and interested viewers can watch it on the company's social media handles.
Get ready to #IgniteYourHyperpower with our latest #POCOF5Pro & #POCOF5 on May 9th!— POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 5, 2023
Discover all the upcoming masterpiece products at the Global launch! ð¡ð https://t.co/nwQyz0olTm
Poco F5 Series Specifications (Confirmed)
POCO has revealed some of the features of the new smartphones ahead of the official launch. Both Poco F5 and F5 Pro have a 64MP triple camera and the base models will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Poco F5 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset while the F5 Pro will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Poco F5 Pro will come with a WQHD+ Flow Amoled screen.
Poco F5 Series Specifications (Expected)
As per reports, both smartphones might come with a battery around 5,160mAh.
Poco F5 Series Price (Expected)
Poco F5 is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000 in India while Poco F5 Pro might not arrive in India, as per a News18 report.
Meanwhile, POCO India Head Himanshu Tandon has announced that the company will provide additional “1 Year Warranty” to all POCO F5 customers.
As promised, hereâs a King Sized Announcement prior to our launch. Thrilled to announce that we will be providing additional â1 Year Warrantyâ to all #POCOF5 customers. Now thatâs not all! Do tune in to our launch this evening for more: https://t.co/HA29CZA9fF#ReturnOfTheKing pic.twitter.com/8h39opKnnq— Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) May 9, 2023