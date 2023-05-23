PlayStation Showcase May 2023: Date, Time in India, How To Watch, What To Expect
The PlayStation Showcase will run for more than an hour, beginning at 4 PM ET on May 24. In India, it will stream at 1.30 am
Sony has confirmed the much anticipated 'The PlayStation Showcase 2023' that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The event will take place outside the traditional E3 season and is likely to unveil a line-up of surprises and announcements. The spotlight will primarily be on what lies ahead for Sony's cutting-edge platforms, namely the PlayStation 5 and the highly anticipated PlayStation VR2.
See you soon!— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023
PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph
PlayStation Showcase May 2023: Start Time
The PlayStation Showcase will run for more than an hour, beginning at 4 PM ET on May 24. In India, it will stream at 1.30 AM on May 25. The PlayStation Showdown will be available on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. The event is set to showcase the biggest and best PS5 and PS VR2 games that are currently being developed.
PlayStation Showcase May 2023: What To Expect
Sony has an exciting lineup of highly anticipated games currently in development. The Final Fantasy XVI is imminently releasing on June 22, 2023 for the PlayStation 5. The two other noteworthy titles that the gaming community is upbeat about are Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which some reports suggest is being prepared for a September launch and the Wolverine game.
Sony has also announced that the PlayStation Showcase will feature third-party content, along with an array of games from its indie partners. Out of these, Mortal Kombat 1, is set to release in September. Fans are also excited as there is a possibility of appearances from Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2 and Tekken 8. However, one game that is grabbing the attention of gamers worldwide is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game is being ready for Winter 2023 release date.