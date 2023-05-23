PlayStation Showcase May 2023: Date, Time in India, How To Watch, What To Expect

Sony has an exciting lineup of highly anticipated games currently in development. The Final Fantasy XVI is imminently releasing on June 22, 2023 for the PlayStation 5. The two other noteworthy titles that the gaming community is upbeat about are Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which some reports suggest is being prepared for a September launch and the Wolverine game.

Sony has also announced that the PlayStation Showcase will feature third-party content, along with an array of games from its indie partners. Out of these, Mortal Kombat 1, is set to release in September. Fans are also excited as there is a possibility of appearances from Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2 and Tekken 8. However, one game that is grabbing the attention of gamers worldwide is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game is being ready for Winter 2023 release date.