Pixel 6a Price Drop Alert! Now Buy This Phone For Less Than Rs 30,000

The Google Pixel 6a is a great choice if you're looking for a budget-friendly smartphone. Its affordability has increased even further thanks to the hefty 36 percent discount that it is currently receiving, bringing its price down to just Rs 27,999 from the launch price of Rs 43,999.

Moreover, you can also receive an additional Rs 1,250 discount when they use their HDFC Bank credit cards while purchasing this device through Flipkart.