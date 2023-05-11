Pixel 6a Price Drop Alert! Now Buy This Phone For Less Than Rs 30,000
Pixel 6a is now available on Flipkart at Rs 27,999
Google announced the launch of its Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet at its Google I/O event on May 10, 2023. The company recently reduced the prices of the Google Pixel 6a to clear up stock, and now the Pixel 6a can be bought at a discounted price on Flipkart
Google Pixel 6a Price
The Google Pixel 6a is a great choice if you're looking for a budget-friendly smartphone. Its affordability has increased even further thanks to the hefty 36 percent discount that it is currently receiving, bringing its price down to just Rs 27,999 from the launch price of Rs 43,999.
Moreover, you can also receive an additional Rs 1,250 discount when they use their HDFC Bank credit cards while purchasing this device through Flipkart.
Features Of Google Pixel 6a
It's powered by an octa-core 2GHz processor with 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of onboard storage capacity which can be expanded via microSD card upto 128GB. The display measures 6 inches and offers 1080p resolution. Other features include dual rear cameras (12 MP + 16 MP) and an 8 MP front camera alongside IP67 water resistance and other generous offerings such as unlimited data allowed on Google Photos. Keeping everything running is a 4,410mAh battery that can be quickly charged using 18W fast charging technology.