OpenAI Launches ChatGPT app for iOS, Android App 'Soon'; Details Here
The ChatGPT app is free to use and will sync a user's history across devices.
OpenAI has unveiled the much-anticipated ChatGPT app for iOS users, adding that an Android app is "coming soon."
"It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company said in a statement.
The app is being rolled out in the US and OpenAI will expand to additional countries "in the coming weeks."
"With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible," the company said.
Previously, ChatGPT was accessible through smartphone browsers like Chrome and Safari.
The app is accompanied by various features catering to different user needs. The Plus membership ensures a smoother and faster user experience. The ChatGPT Plus subscription has been priced at $20 per month in India.
OpenAI is eager to receive user feedback to improve ChatGPT and ensure continuous feature updates and safety enhancements.
The app's privacy label on the App Store indicates that it collects contact information, user content, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics for functional purposes. To run the app, iOS 16.1 or later versions are required.
The app has already gained significant attention globally. Within just two months of its public release, ChatGPT amassed a staggering 100 million users, surpassing the growth rates of popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok within the same timeframe.
This mobile application version of ChatGPT may pose challenges for companies that have previously banned the chatbot due to privacy concerns.