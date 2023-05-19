OpenAI Launches ChatGPT app for iOS, Android App 'Soon'; Details Here

OpenAI has unveiled the much-anticipated ChatGPT app for iOS users, adding that an Android app is "coming soon."

The ChatGPT app is free to use and will sync a user's history across devices.

"It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company said in a statement.

The app is being rolled out in the US and OpenAI will expand to additional countries "in the coming weeks."

"With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible," the company said.

Previously, ChatGPT was accessible through smartphone browsers like Chrome and Safari.