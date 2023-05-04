BQPrimeTechnologyNothing Phone 2 Launching Soon: Company Reveals Teaser
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing Phone 2 Launching Soon: Company Reveals Teaser

Nothing Phone (2) Teased Officially; Arrives in Summer 2023

04 May 2023, 11:57 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nothing Phone 2</p></div>
Nothing Phone 2
ADVERTISEMENT

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, is behind the hype brand Nothing. The company's first smartphone, the transparent and illuminating Nothing Phone (1), sold over 650,000 units worldwide. People are eagerly anticipating the release of its successor, the Nothing Phone (2), which has been officially teased and is coming soon. Here are the details about how you can sign up for the upcoming phone this summer and what you should expect from it. 

Here Is What You Need To Know About Nothing Phone 2 

The Nothing Phone 2 has a distinct look that immediately sets it apart from any competitors. This is thanks mostly to “The Glyph” — the lights on the back of the phone. We don’t know much about the Nothing Phone 2, but we can be assured that it will also have The Glyph.

However, it is unlikely that The Glyph will have RGB lighting, as the Phone 1 can only produce white light for it. Despite the potential for an upgrade in the Nothing Phone 2, Pei has expressed opposition to RGB lighting, calling it "cringe."

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is expected to have upgraded internals. Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, confirmed that it will provide a more premium experience than the first model. 

How To Sign Up For The Phone 

If you want to sign up for Nothing Phone 2 you can visit their official website and click on the sign-up button that you'll find on the homepage. By signing up you can easily get the news first about the new Nothing 2 phone. All you need to do is just register with your email address. 

About Nothing Phone 1 

The Nothing Phone 1 boasts a Glyph interface and impressive specifications, such as a custom Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and wireless charging support. These features make it a formidable competitor in the smartphone market. You can check the specifications of Nothing Phone 1 on the official website. 

ALSO READ

6 Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In May 2023 That You Can Consider Buying

Opinion
6 Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In May 2023 That You Can Consider Buying
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Tech News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT