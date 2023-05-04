Nothing Phone 2 Launching Soon: Company Reveals Teaser

The Nothing Phone 2 has a distinct look that immediately sets it apart from any competitors. This is thanks mostly to “The Glyph” — the lights on the back of the phone. We don’t know much about the Nothing Phone 2, but we can be assured that it will also have The Glyph.

However, it is unlikely that The Glyph will have RGB lighting, as the Phone 1 can only produce white light for it. Despite the potential for an upgrade in the Nothing Phone 2, Pei has expressed opposition to RGB lighting, calling it "cringe."

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is expected to have upgraded internals. Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, confirmed that it will provide a more premium experience than the first model.