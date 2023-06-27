Nothing Phone 2 Launching In India, Pre Order Starts On Flipkart On June 29
Nothing phone 2 is set to release in India on July 11, Pre-order the smartphone on Flipkart on June 29.
Nothing is set to release their second smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), on July 11. Pre-orders for the phone will be accepted starting June 29. Customers who pre-order will receive their phones earlier than those who order after the official launch.
Nothing Phone 2 PreOrder
Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has started accepting pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2). Users can pre-book the smartphone to get it delivered even before the open sale begins.
Nothing has also announced some exclusive offers for users who pre-book the device. Get a 50% discount on the Nothing ear stick and 50% off on the Nothing accessories package.
To purchase the Nothing Phone (2) in advance, visit Flipkart at 12 noon on June 29th.
To secure your smartphone, a deposit of INR 2,000 is required which can be refunded.
The recommended time to visit Flipkart is from July 11 to July 20.
Choose the option you would like to buy.
Make the final payment and consider any available pre-booking promotions.
Come to the bright side.— Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023
Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.
Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx
Nothing Phone 2 Launch Date In India:
The upcoming release of the Nothing Phone (2) has been scheduled for July 11 at 8:30 PM IST and will be presented in an online event, following the same format as its predecessor.