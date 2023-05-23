BQPrimeTechnologyNokia Launches C32 Smartphone In India With Android 13 And 50 MP Camera; Check Price And Other Specs
Nokia Launches C32 Smartphone In India With Android 13 And 50 MP Camera; Check Price And Other Specs

23 May 2023, 3:36 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Nokia Website</p></div>
Source: Nokia Website

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones launched the new Nokia C32 in India on Tuesday.

This is the first smartphone in the C-series featuring a 50MP Dual camera. Nokia C32 comes with latest Android 13 and a 5000 mAh battery.

Nokia C32 Features And Specifications

  • 6.5’’HD+ Display 

  • 5000 mAh battery

  • Available in three colours: Charcoal, Breezy Mint, Beach Pink, 

  • 50 MP AI Dual Camera, 8MP Selfie Camera. 

  • Unique Night mode on both front and rear cameras. 

  • Toughened glass front and back IP52-rated protection safeguard 

  • Two years of security updates and one year of replacement guarantee. 

Nokia C32 Price and Availability

Nokia C32 is available in India starting Tuesday at retailer shops, Nokia.com. Nokia C32 comes with 7GB + 64GB and 7GB + 128 GB storage and memory configurations at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,499 respectively.

Other Benefits

Nokia is offering benefits to Jio Plus (Postpaid) customers on the Rs 399 plan that provides 75GB monthly data and 3 add-on SIMs.

Customers who have Jio Plus(Postpaid) Nokia phones are eligible for special benefits valued at up to Rs 3,500. These benefits include 100 GB of extra data (10 GB per month for 10 months) worth Rs 1000, as well as coupons worth up to Rs 2500 in the form of:

  • The cost of a 3-month EazyDiner subscription worth Rs 700.

  • Receive a discount of Rs 750 on flights priced over Rs 4500 on Ixigo and more.

Commenting on the launch of the new budget smartphone, Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global said, “After the successful recent launch of the Nokia C22, we're thrilled to introduce the Nokia C32 delivering reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment. Moreover, we believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes.” 

