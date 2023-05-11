Nokia C22 Launched In India: Check Price, Camera, Design, Other Features
The new smartphone Nokia C22 is available in Charcoal, Sand and Purple colours, with prices starting from Rs 7,999
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today on May 11 announced an affordable smartphone Nokia C22 with promises exceptional durability, outperforming the competition and with improved drop protection.
Nokia C22 Design
Nokia C22 is kept safe from scuffs and scrapes thanks to IP52 splash and dust protection. It has toughened 2.5D display glass, and rigid metal chassis housed within a strong polycarbonate unibody design. The model comes with a one-year replacement guarantee promise of Nokia. Add further protection for your Nokia C22 with a clear case. The ultra-slim, lightweight case doesn’t hide your phone’s design and provides increased impact protection.
Nokia C22 Camera
Nokia C22 has 13MP dual rear and 8MP front cameras. It is packed with advanced imaging algorithms that give clear pictures from sunrise to sunset. With Nokia C22, one can take focussed portrait shots with beautifully blurred backgrounds. The Night mode algorithm ensures night-time imagery with the right amount of light. Combined with Auto HDR support for extra clarity, the phone captures life’s key moments on a 6.5” HD+ display.
Nokia C22 Battery, Security and Storage
Nokia C22's memory extension turns unused storage space into an additional 2GB of Virtual memory (RAM). Nokia C22 receives regular security updates for at least two years to keep you safe and continues evolving to protect you from new cyber threats.
A powerful 5000 mAh battery is supported by the Battery Saver feature that’s unique to Nokia phones, so you can go three whole days without worrying about charging. The phone comes with a charger with USB-C.
Nokia C22 Price
The Nokia C22 is available in Charcoal, Sand and Purple colours, with prices starting from Rs 7,999 and comes in 4GB (2GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 6GB (4GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) clubbed with 64GB storage configuration (support for up to 256 GB additional memory). Nokia also brings benefits for Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the Rs 399 plan , which provides 75 GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs.