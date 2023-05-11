Nokia C22 Launched In India: Check Price, Camera, Design, Other Features

Nokia C22's memory extension turns unused storage space into an additional 2GB of Virtual memory (RAM). Nokia C22 receives regular security updates for at least two years to keep you safe and continues evolving to protect you from new cyber threats.

A powerful 5000 mAh battery is supported by the Battery Saver feature that’s unique to Nokia phones, so you can go three whole days without worrying about charging. The phone comes with a charger with USB-C.