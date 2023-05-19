Nokia 106 4G, Nokia 105 (2023) Launched In India; Check Price, Features And More
Both Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G have in-built UPI 123PAY that will make digital transactions easy and safe for the users.
HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, launched two new feature phones in India on Thursday. Both Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G have in-built UPI 123PAY that will make digital transactions easy and safe for the users.
UPI 123PAY is an instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner.
"Through UPI 123PAY, feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments," as per the information available on NPCI website.
Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G: Price and Colours
The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G phones can be purchased online or offline at a price of Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 2,199 respectively. Nokia 105 is available in 3 different colours : Charcoal, Cyan, and Red. Nokia 106 is available in two colours: Charcoal and Ocean Blue.
Features Of Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G
The Nokia 105 features a display size of 1.8 inches, with a QQVGA resolution.
The device includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging.
The device has an FM radio built-in and is certified with a water resistance rating of IP52.
The Noki 105 has a 1,000mAh battery, which is 25% bigger than the battery in its previous model.
The Nokia 106 features a 1.8-inch display with a QQVGA resolution and is capable of 4G connectivity.
1,450 mAh battery backup.
The device includes both an MP3 player and a built-in FM radio.
The device features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging.