Nokia 106 4G, Nokia 105 (2023) Launched In India; Check Price, Features And More

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, launched two new feature phones in India on Thursday. Both Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G have in-built UPI 123PAY that will make digital transactions easy and safe for the users.

UPI 123PAY is an instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner.

"Through UPI 123PAY, feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments," as per the information available on NPCI website.

