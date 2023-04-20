Most Awaited Instagram Feature Is Live Now
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new Instagram feature on his Instagram handle
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new Instagram feature on his Instagram handle. Now one can add five links in bio.
“Probably one of the most requested features we have had,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his Instagram channel on Tuesday. It is one the most requested features by the Instagram creators. It will now let the creators promote their business or can even add other social media handles.
Instagram announced this feature via Post on creators page
How To Add Links in Instagram Bio
Using their mobile devices, creators can access the Instagram app and change their profiles. They can reorder them and assign titles.
To view the complete list of links, visitors to their profile will still need to click through a message that says, "(Your first link) and 1 other."
Step 1: Click to edit your profile on Instagram.
Step 2: Tap on the ‘links’ option.
Step 3: Click to add an external link.
Step 4: Enter the URL and preferred title and save.
According to Meta, users may link to any URL as long as it complies with its "Community Standards and Conditions of Service." The platform checks the uploaded links to make sure they adhere to those rules and pose no risk.