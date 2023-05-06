Microsoft Updates Windows 11's Photos App With New Features - Check Out
The Photos app in Windows 11 lets you view, organize, and share photos from your PC, OneDrive, and iCloud
Microsoft on Friday rolled out an update to the Photos app in Windows 11 which includes a new set of features, some improvements, and fixes. The update is rolling out to Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. Here are some new features that users can take a look at.
View, Organise and Share Photos
The Photos app in Windows 11 allows users to view, organise, and share photos from their PC, OneDrive, and iCloud. Microsoft said that this was the top requested feature by the community since launching the new Photos app in Windows 11.
Slideshow Experience
Microsoft has introduced features like slideshow experience, timeline scrollbar, and spot fix in this new update. Now, users can now relive their memories and view photos in a slideshow format and can also complete it with transitions, animations. Users also have 25 original music soundtracks to choose from with the slideshow experience.
Timeline Scrollbar
Microsoft has also introduced the timeline scrollbar feature to the All Photos, OneDrive, and iCloud Photos gallery views which groups photos by year and months so that users caneasily jump to any point in time and find the photos they want.
Photo editing
Users can use the spot fix feature to remove blemishes or areas that they don't want from their photos.
Video Files Issue Fixed
Microsoft has fixed an issue where audio in video files was muted by default. The app now plays audio by default and keeps the user settings across videos.
Phone Link feature
Microsoft has also rolled out the Phone Link feature for iOS to all Windows 11 users with iMessage that supports in 39 languages across 85 markets globally. This new feature allows the connection between a Windows 11 PC and an iOS mobile device thus enabling users to easily connect with their contacts.