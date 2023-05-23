Microsoft Build 2023: Date, Time, Sessions, How To Register And Live Streaming Details

Tech giant Microsoft's annual developer conference, Microsoft Build will begin on May 23 and go on till May 25.

The in-person event will be held on Seattle. Interested individuals can attend the event by registering on the Microsoft website. The ones who cannot attend the event in person can watch it online as well.

The event provides an opportunity for attendees to gain insights from keynote speakers, participate in workshops, and learn about the latest tools and technologies in Microsoft's development arsenal.