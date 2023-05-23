Microsoft Build 2023: Date, Time, Sessions, How To Register And Live Streaming Details
Tech giant Microsoft's annual developer conference, Microsoft Build will begin on May 23 and go on till May 25.
The in-person event will be held on Seattle. Interested individuals can attend the event by registering on the Microsoft website. The ones who cannot attend the event in person can watch it online as well.
The event provides an opportunity for attendees to gain insights from keynote speakers, participate in workshops, and learn about the latest tools and technologies in Microsoft's development arsenal.
The event will begin at 9 PM IST, with a keynote address from Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, and Microsoft CVP & Consumer CMO Yusuf Mehdi. Interested individuals can watch the event on Microsoft Developer's YouTube Channel below:
Microsoft Build 2023 Live Streaming
What To Expect From Microsoft Developer Conference?
Microsoft Developer page tweeted about the sessions and mentioned on their website the different topics that this developer conference will cover.
One can select which sessions to attend or all of them, depends on their interest. The sessions cover a range of topics, including generative AI, and involve discussions with Microsoft leaders and experts. After the success of ChatGPT, Microsoft is focusing on teaching developers more about AI, as per the catalogue on their website. Here are few examples of what kind of sessions Microsoft Build is offering for everyone :
The era of the AI Copilot
Next-Generation AI for developers with the Microsoft Cloud
Cloud-native development with .NET 8
How to build next-gen AI services with NVIDIA AI on Azure Cloud
Windows Hybrid Apps
Join our collaborative apps sessions next week at #MSBuild to see what's new and discover how you can build collaborative experiences with Microsoft 365.— Microsoft 365 Developer (@Microsoft365Dev) May 15, 2023
Explore all of our sessions: https://t.co/1qYDm4ksng#Microsoft365Dev pic.twitter.com/9v73MoY8Un
The featured speakers of this event are :
Satya Nadella (Chairman & CEO Microsoft)
Greg Brockman (President & Co-founder Open AI)
Amanda Silver (Corporate Vice President, Head of Product, Developer Division, Microsoft)
Scott Guthrie (Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Microsoft)
Kevin Scott (CTO and EVP of AI Microsoft)
Andrej Karpathy (AI Researcher & Founding Member)
Rajesh Jha (Executive Vice President, Experiences & Devices Microsoft)
Panos Panay (Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer Microsoft)
Mark Russinovich (Azure Chief Technology Officer and Technical Fellow Microsoft)
Kayla Cinnamon (Product Manager 2 Microsoft)
David Fowler (Distinguished Engineer, Microsoft)
Scott Hanselman (Vice President, Program Management, Microsoft)
Charles Lamanna (Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platforms, Microsoft)
Brendan Burns (Corporate Vice President, Azure OSS Cloud Native, Microsoft)
Mandy Whaley (Partner Director of Product, Azure Developer Tools, Microsoft)
Arun Ulagaratchagan (Corporate Vice President, Azure Data, Microsoft)
Sarah Bird (Responsible AI Lead, Azure AI Microsoft)
Scott Hunter (VP Director, Program Management,Microsoft)
Pablo Castro (Distinguish Engineer, Microsoft)
Anders Hejlsberg (Technical Fellow, Microsoft)